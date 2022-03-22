Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vermilion Energy (VET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy (TSE: VET):

3/14/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

3/8/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$30.00.

3/8/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

3/3/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$25.00.

2/28/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$25.00.

Shares of VET stock traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.13. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

