Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 290.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,937 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,541 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $33,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 571,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.