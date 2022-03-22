Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.56 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.02.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day moving average is $154.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

