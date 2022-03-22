Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,415 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after buying an additional 307,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,988,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,873,000 after buying an additional 134,559 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 613.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.