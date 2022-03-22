Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes $12.56 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $284.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

