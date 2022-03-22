REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. REV Group reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. REV Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in REV Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 54,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in REV Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 204,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

