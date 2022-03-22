RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of -0.36.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,078,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

