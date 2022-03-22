Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) PT Raised to €190.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($131.87) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($132.97) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Rheinmetall from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($120.88) to €121.00 ($132.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($126.37) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Rheinmetall stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49.
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
