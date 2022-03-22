Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) PT Raised to €190.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($131.87) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($132.97) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Rheinmetall from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($120.88) to €121.00 ($132.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($126.37) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.