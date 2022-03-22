Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Shares of 50,000 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 98,377 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 46,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.81.

QRVO stock traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $128.93. 1,103,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,366. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average of $152.14.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

