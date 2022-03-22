Rheos Capital Works Inc. Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 3.7% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $84,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,052,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a PE ratio of 142.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.31.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,648 shares of company stock worth $41,069,869. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

