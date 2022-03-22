Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $6.22 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.63. 21,245,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,839,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

