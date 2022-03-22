Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up about 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $27,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,984,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,984,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,206,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.34 and a 200 day moving average of $246.48. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.12 and a 52-week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,631 shares of company stock worth $9,288,258 over the last ninety days.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

