Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 124.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,439. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

