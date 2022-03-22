Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes $2.90 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 57,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BL stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,978. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

