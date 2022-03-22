Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 5,100 ($67.14) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

