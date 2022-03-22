ROCKI (ROCKI) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $977,281.18 and approximately $132,578.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.23 or 0.07035787 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,651.82 or 0.99805851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00040941 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

