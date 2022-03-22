Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.64 and the highest is $3.76. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $15.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.11 to $16.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP stock opened at $462.67 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $391.02 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

