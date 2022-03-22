Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.65. 3,156,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

