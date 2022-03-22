Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 686 ($9.03).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital cut Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.19) to GBX 355 ($4.67) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.23) to GBX 768 ($10.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.43) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.56) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of RMG stock traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 370.80 ($4.88). 1,127,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,521. The firm has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 416.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 454.43.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

