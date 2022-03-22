Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 196.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Arista Networks worth $69,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $131.95 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average is $120.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $410,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

