Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $35,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Shares of TT stock opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $142.53 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.45.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

