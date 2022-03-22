Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,881 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $35,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after purchasing an additional 974,139 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,052,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,935,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,953,000 after acquiring an additional 178,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,372,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,801,000 after acquiring an additional 265,092 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

NYSE:WPM opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

