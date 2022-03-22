Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 112,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.75% of Ralph Lauren worth $65,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

NYSE RL opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.35. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

