Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,747 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of ICON Public worth $37,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ICON Public by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.60.

ICON Public stock opened at $239.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $180.35 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.87.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

