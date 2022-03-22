Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 39,544 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,544 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Ally Financial worth $38,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after buying an additional 667,877 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,207,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,695,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,607,000 after purchasing an additional 160,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,636,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,585,000 after purchasing an additional 183,165 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

