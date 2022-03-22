Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 328,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.20% of Popular worth $78,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Popular by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,225,000 after purchasing an additional 173,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Popular by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 541,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 57,458 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Popular by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 482,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 103,323 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Popular by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group started coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.14.

Shares of BPOP opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.96 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.94 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

