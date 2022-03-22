Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.20

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 4170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 122,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

