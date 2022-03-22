Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.20

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 4170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.
The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 122,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)
Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.
