S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.77) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ETR SANT opened at €15.60 ($17.14) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.95. S&T has a 1-year low of €11.22 ($12.33) and a 1-year high of €24.20 ($26.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

