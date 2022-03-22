Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($146.15) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($167.03) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safran currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €125.82 ($138.26).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €103.56 ($113.80) on Monday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($73.81) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($101.49). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €108.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €109.35.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

