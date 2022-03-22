salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total value of $494,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $460,414.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $467,084.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $459,540.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $452,916.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00.

salesforce.com stock opened at $213.72 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.48, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

