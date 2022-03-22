salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $491,786.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total transaction of $491,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total value of $494,017.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $460,414.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $467,084.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $459,540.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $452,916.00.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.21. 6,990,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,785,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $216.03 billion, a PE ratio of 145.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.