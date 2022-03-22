Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Holdings Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 779,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after buying an additional 286,705 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after buying an additional 110,106 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after buying an additional 99,075 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 675.8% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 52,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

