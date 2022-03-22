SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 237.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SAP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 4.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.40. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

