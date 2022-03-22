Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.22. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,769,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 399.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 96,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 76,771 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 592,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

