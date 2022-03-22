SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $142.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $20.67.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SB Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

