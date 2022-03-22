Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.57.
SDGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Schrödinger has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $83.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.00.
Schrödinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
