Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,275 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Comerica by 14.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 21.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Comerica by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Comerica by 76.3% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. Wedbush increased their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

