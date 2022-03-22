Sciencast Management LP Buys New Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 648 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC opened at $351.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.91 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 104.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.78.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.