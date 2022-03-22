Sciencast Management LP Invests $268,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOYA opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Voya Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.