Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

