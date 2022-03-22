Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.27. 1,265,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $221,348,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

