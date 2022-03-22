SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Major Shareholder Daniel S. Loeb Sells 405,000 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. SentinelOne Inc has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.26.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on S. Barclays decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

