Shift Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund expects that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $2.68 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $217.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 107.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

