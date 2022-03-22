Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Position Reduced by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.63% of Shutterstock worth $25,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,677,000 after purchasing an additional 420,303 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,898,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,077,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,375,000 after purchasing an additional 150,639 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 126,202 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,685,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,413 shares of company stock worth $14,306,552. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.38 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average of $106.55.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Shutterstock Profile (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.