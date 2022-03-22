Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Given New $3.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sierra Metals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.42 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 50.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

