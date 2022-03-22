Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a C$3.75 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.23.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

TSE SMT opened at C$1.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.03. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.42 and a 12 month high of C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$292.54 million and a P/E ratio of 16.14.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.