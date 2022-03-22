Sight Sciences (SGHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SGHT opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. State Street Corp grew its position in Sight Sciences by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sight Sciences by 369.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 269,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 211,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sight Sciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

