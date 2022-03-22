Sight Sciences (SGHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SGHT opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
SGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
