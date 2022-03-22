Sigma Labs (SGLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:SGLB opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. Sigma Labs has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $5.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.
Sigma Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.
