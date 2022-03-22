SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

SSU stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10. SIGNA Sports United has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $5,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

