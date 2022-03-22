Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 8,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,457,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SVM. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.
The company has a market cap of $690.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.89.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after buying an additional 924,795 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 783,808 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 642,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 961.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 587,624 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 953.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 406,904 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
