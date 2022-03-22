Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 8,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,457,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVM. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

The company has a market cap of $690.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after buying an additional 924,795 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 783,808 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 642,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 961.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 587,624 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 953.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 406,904 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

